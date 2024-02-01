Vols AD refuses to let NCAA ‘irrationally’ make example of Tennessee over NIL

Tennessee athletic director Danny White says he’s refusing to let the NCAA “irrationally” make an example of the Volunteers over name, image and likeness compensation. White also accused the NCAA of leaking information to the media earlier this week about Tennessee. He also said the NCAA generally doesn’t comment on infractions cases because of the rule prohibiting the group from doing that. White says the NCAA’s own actions made this “ill-conceived investigation” public and forced Tennessee to defend itself. He also says it’s clear NCAA staff doesn’t recognize what is happening at the campus level throughout the country with NIL. The NCAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

