Volpe gets first two hits but disappointed in defensive play

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe got his first two big league hits was was disappointed about a play he was unable to make at shortstop. Volpe was unable to come up with Thairo Estrada’s liner that went for an RBI single in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Giants. The 21-year-old Volpe got his first hit when he poked a single to left field off Alex Cobb and then added a second base hit in the ninth when the Yankees loaded the bases against Camilo Doval.

