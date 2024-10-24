Volleyball great Karch Kiraly is moving from US women’s team to coach US men at 2028 Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Karch Kiraly will coach the American men’s volleyball team at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Kiraly will switch from the women’s program he led to medals in each of the last three Olympics. He takes over for John Speraw. Speraw coached the American men to the bronze medal in Paris before becoming USA Volleyball’s president and CEO this month. Kiraly won two gold medals in indoor volleyball and one on the beach as an athlete. Speraw called him “Team USA’s greatest winner.”

