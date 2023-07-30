Vollering wins women’s Tour de France and teammate Reusser clinches final stage

PAU, France (AP) — Dutch rider Demi Vollering has won the women’s Tour de France for the first time while her teammate Marlen Reusser of Switzerland clinched the final-stage time trial. The 26-year-old Vollering was already in a strong position after a dominant win in Saturday’s penultimate stage up to Tourmalet in the Pyrenees and still had enough energy left to finish 10 seconds behind Reusser in the time trial held in the southwestern city of Pau on Sunday. Team SD Worx completed a stage treble with Lotte Lotte Kopecky finishing it in third place. Kopecky’s performance also moved her up to second place overall in the general classification.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.