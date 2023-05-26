Voit wins first start, has career-high 4 hits to help Michigan beat Indiana

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cody Jefferis went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Mitch Voit went 4 for 5 at the plate and threw 5 2/3 innings in his first career start and Michigan beat No. 2 seed Indiana 13-6 in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament. No. 6 seed Michigan plays third-seeded Iowa — which beat the Wolverines 13-3 in the first round — in the semifinals. Voit gave up three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts. Jefferis drew a one-out walk, stole second and then scored when Tito Flores extended his hitting streak to 19 games with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Voit’s RBI single capped the inning to make it 3-0.

