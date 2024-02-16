Void a big name starter, Red Sox hope rotation improves with depth this season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — From Pedro Martinez to Josh Beckett to Chris Sale, the Boston Red Sox always seemed to have that big-name starter when they were collecting four World Series titles in 15 years.Now, coming off their third last-place finish in the last four and an offseason void of a move for a high-priced, top-of-the-rotation arm, there are many different names that could be starting, but none that’ll likely be looked at as an opening-day ace.

