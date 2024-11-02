VMI picks up first win with 21-17 victory over Furman

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Eric Rankin’s strip-sack and run set up JoJo Crump’s rushing touchdown for what proved to be the winning points as VMI beat Furman 21-17 on Saturday for the Keydets’ first win this season. Rankin sacked Trey Hedden, picked up the ball at Furman 40 and returned the fumble down to the 4-yard line — having to snag the ball again in midair after it was knocked loose. Two plays later Crump made it 21-10 late in the first half. Furman had three turnovers and twice turned the ball over on downs deep in VMI territory in the second half. They outgained VMI 412-177 and had 26 first downs to VMI’s nine.

