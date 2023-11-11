Vlhova leads 1st run of World Cup slalom as Shiffrin places 3rd after training crash

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova leads the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season. Mikaela Shiffrin is looming in third position. The American raced with a bruised left knee following a training crash last week. Vlhova was 0.42 seconds faster than Shiffrin. Lena Duerr of Germany was second and had 0.18 to make up in the second leg. Shiffrin says the training accident did not affect her in the race. Shiffrin says “it’s not perfect but it’s not holding me back from skiing strong.”

