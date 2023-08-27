Vlahović to the rescue as Juventus snatches 1-1 draw against Bologna amid jeers

MILAN (AP) — Juventus needed Dušan Vlahović’s late goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Bologna in Serie A. Lewis Ferguson had given Bologna the lead in the 24th minute and the Bianconeri were booed off the field at halftime. Bologna was furious at a rejected penalty appeal before Vlahović headed in the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining. Defending champion Napoli hosts Sassuolo later Sunday and Lazio welcomes newly promoted Genoa. Lecce came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Fiorentina.

