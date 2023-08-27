Vlahović to the rescue as Juventus snatches 1-1 draw against Bologna amid jeers. Napoli wins again

MILAN (AP) — Juventus needed Dušan Vlahović’s late goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Bologna in Serie A. Lewis Ferguson had given Bologna the lead in the 24th minute and the Bianconeri were booed off the field at halftime. Bologna was furious at a rejected penalty appeal before Vlahović headed in the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining. DDefending champion Napoli made it two wins out of two as it beat 10-man Sassuolo 2-0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had an immediate impact as he made his season debut. Last year’s runner-up Lazio surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to newly-promoted Genoa.

