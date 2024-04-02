Vlahović returns to help Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 in 1st leg of Italian Cup semifinal

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus remains on course for a record-extending 15th Italian Cup title after beating Lazio 2-0 in the first leg of their semifinal. Juventus was jeered off the pitch at halftime but Federico Chiesa and Dušan Vlahović scored after the break to give the Bianconeri its first win in 10 matches. The second leg is on April 23. Juventus had lost at Lazio in the league on Saturday in Igor Tudor’s first match in charge of the capital side. Vlahović was suspended for that one but returned to the starting lineup Tuesday. Atalanta plays Fiorentina on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

