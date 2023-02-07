Vlahović inspires Juventus to 3-0 win at Salernitana

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Dušan Vlahović proved he is back on form with two goals and an assist to help Juventus win 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A. That snapped a run of three league matches without a win for Juventus. The streak had left the Bianconeri just nine points above the relegation zone coming into the match at Salerno following a 15-point penalty for false accounting. It also meant the match was a surprise relegation battle with Salernitana just two points further back. But Vlahović helped Juventus push away from the bottom three.

