Vladislav Goldin scores points 19 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic defeats Butler 91-86

KISSIMMEE. Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as No.19 Florida Atlantic beat Butler 91-86 in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational. Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday. Butler (3-2) got 19 points from Jahmyl Telfort. The Bulldogs had five player in double figures. After Posh Alexander’s 4-point play got Butler within 78-77 with 4:40 remaining, Gaffney’s long-range jumper then keyed an 8-1 run for FAU.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.