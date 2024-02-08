Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9 million in salary arbitration against Toronto Blue Jays

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Toronto Blue Jays’ $18.05 million offer. Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending. Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received after he lost. A three-time All-Star, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.