Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scratched from Blue Jays’ lineup with sore right knee

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup Wednesday night against the New York Yankees because of right knee discomfort. The slugger had been slated to bat third as the designated hitter for the Blue Jays, who are locked in a tight playoff race. Toronto began the night a half-game ahead of Texas and Seattle for the second of three American League wild-card spots. Toronto manager John Schneider said Guerrero’s sore right knee has been “barking” for a couple of days and he’s been “grinding” through it, but there’s nothing structurally wrong. Guerrero went 0 for 5 in Tuesday night’s 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium and was lifted for a pinch-runner in the ninth inning after reaching on an error.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.