Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scratched from Blue Jays lineup because of sore right hand

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup for Monday afternoon’s Canada Day game against the Houston Astros because of pain in his right hand. Spencer Horwitz moved from second base to first, Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from third to second, and Ernie Clement was added to the lineup at third base. Guerrero was hit on the fingers of his hand by a 96 mph fastball from Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Sunday’s loss to New York.

