Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking forward to setting arbitration record win or lose

TORONTO (AP) — Although he’s never gone through the process before, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn’t seem too unsettled about the possibility of his 2024 salary being decided through arbitration. That’s probably because whether Guerrero wins or loses, the Blue Jays slugger stands to set a record for the highest salary ever awarded in arbitration. Guerrero has asked for $19.9 million and been offered $18.05 million, meaning he’s guaranteed to top the $14 million former Toronto teammate Teoscar Hernández received from Seattle after Hernández lost his hearing last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.