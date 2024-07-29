Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers twice to help Blue Jays earn split with Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in both games of a doubleheader, including a solo shot in the nightcap that helped the Toronto Blue Jays earn a split with an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Guerrero went 7 for 10 in the doubleheader with five RBIs. In Game 2, he had a homer, three doubles and three RBIs.

Baltimore made three errors in the second game, leading to three unearned runs. Shortstop Jordan Westburg mishandled a throw in a second-inning rundown and threw wildly to first base in a two-run fourth that put Toronto ahead for good.

In the opener, Zach Eflin turned in a gritty pitching performance in his Orioles debut, Anthony Santander hit his 30th home run and Baltimore cruised to an 11-5 victory.

But the struggling Orioles never led in the second game and now have lost 11 of 17, a skid that has reduced their lead over the New Yankees in the AL East to just a half game.

Baltimore Orioles' James McCann walks to first base after he was hit by a pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yariel Rodriguez during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough

Guerrero went deep in the seventh inning of the opener on a pitch 3.83 feet above the ground, the highest he’s homered on in hus career, according to Statcast. In the second game, he hit his 21st homer of the season to put the Blue Jays up 7-4 in the eighth, then added an RBI double in the ninth.

“It was a great bounce back,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “I thought we swung the bats really, really well in both games. It was nice to see the guys come out in Game 2.”

Guerrero is the first Toronto player with four consecutive 20-homer seasons since José Bautista from 2010-17.

After a lengthy thundershower between games, both teams struck early in the nightcap. Toronto went up 1-0 in the first inning and 3-1 in the second against rookie Chad Povich (1-5) , but Baltimore countered with homers from Colton Cowser and Westburg to tie it after two.

Toronto then took control, scoring two unearned runs in the fourth and making it 6-3 in the fifth on George Springer’s RBI single.

Making his first start since June 9, Bowden Francis (4-2) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Obtained Friday from Tampa Bay for three minor leaguers, Eflin (6-7) provided an immediate boost to Baltimore’s thin rotation. Despite giving up 10 hits in six innings, including a three-run homer, Eflin struck out seven and walked none for the AL East leaders.

Thrust into the middle of a pennant race after pitching for the mediocre Rays, Eflin enjoyed the change of scenery.

“It was awesome. The crowd was into it — a lot different from Tampa,” Eflin said. “It was a lot of fun, honestly, to be out there with a good, young, high-energy team.”

The right-hander was backed by an offense that built a four-run lead in the first inning and upped the advantage to 7-0 in the fourth. Santander made it 10-3 in the fifth with a three-run shot off Yerry Rodríguez, Ryan Mountcastle tacked on a solo shot in the eighth, and Westburg finished with three doubles and two RBIs.

Addison Barger hit his first major league home for last-place Toronto, a three-run drive off Eflin in the fifth. Barger entered in the second inning for first baseman Justin Turner, who was traded to Seattle during the game.

Toronto right-hander Yariel Rodríguez (1-4) walked the first three batters he faced before Mountcastle hit an RBI single and Westburg followed with a run-scoring groundout. After a catcher’s interference call, Rodríguez issued a two-out, bases-loaded walk and hit James McCann in the face with a fastball to force in another run for a 4-0 lead.

McCann was treated for a severe bloody nose at the plate and in the dugout, but he stayed in the game.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said McCann did not have head trauma or an eye injury, but likely broke his nose.

“Really, really thankful that James is OK,” Schneider said. “That’s just life stuff. He’s a husband and a father. I can’t believe he stayed in the game. I think everyone around the league probably respects him even more than they did already.”

The doubleheader was scheduled after rain washed out a game between Toronto and Baltimore on May 14.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Kevin Kiermaier played in Game 2 after being held out of the opener with bruised left hip, an injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against Texas.

UP NEXT

Baltimore sends AL All-Star starter Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.45 ERA) against Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (8-9, 3.78) on Tuesday night.

