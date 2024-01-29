Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlines 18 players scheduled for salary arbitration hearings

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Toronto. Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still negotiating salaries for the 2024 season leading into Thursday’s Jan. 11, 2024, deadline. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlines 18 players scheduled for salary arbitration hearings that start Tuesday and run through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Guerrero has asked for $19.9 million and been offered $18.05 million by the Blue Jays. If the case doesn’t settle, it would be the highest salary awarded in arbitration win or lose, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received after he lost his hearing last year. A total of 198 players were eligible for arbitration after the November deadline for teams to tender 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster.

