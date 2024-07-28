Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Garrett Crochet among the coveted players ahead of MLB’s trade deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is on Tuesday and the deals have already started. The Diamondbacks added left-hander A.J. Puk, the Mariners grabbed outfielder Randy Arozarena, the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Orioles now have right-hander Zach Eflin. A handful of players still on the market could swing a playoff race. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet are among the most coveted players.

