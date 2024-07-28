Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Garrett Crochet among the coveted players ahead of MLB’s trade deadline

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates his solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is on Tuesday and the deals have already started. The Diamondbacks added left-hander A.J. Puk, the Mariners grabbed outfielder Randy Arozarena, the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Orioles now have right-hander Zach Eflin. A handful of players still on the market could swing a playoff race. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet are among the most coveted players.

