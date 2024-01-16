Vladi Guerrero, son of HOF slugger and half-brother of Blue Jays star, strikes deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Another member of the Guerrero family is headed to pro ball. Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract. A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing period opened. The club also agreed with the No. 6 overall prospect, catcher Yovanny Rodriguez, for a $2.85 million signing bonus.

