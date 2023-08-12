Vitinha scores Marseille’s winner against Reims. PSG faces Lorient without Mbappe and Neymar

PARIS (AP) — Portugal forward Vitinha has scored a second-half winner as Marseille opened its French league campaign with a 2-1 home win against Reims. Paris Saint-Germain will later Saturday begin its title defense with a home game against Lorient. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out by new PSG coach Luis Enrique. Japan forward Junya Ito put Reims ahead in the 10th minute and midfielder Azzedine Ounahi equalized for Marseille midway through the first half before club-record signing Vitinha netted in the 73rd.

