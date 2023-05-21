Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps to 2-0 victory over Sounders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored just before halftime and the Vancouver Whitecaps used an own-goal by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the second half to post a 2-0 victory over the Sounders. Vite’s second netter of the season was unassisted, coming in the 44th minute to give Vancouver (4-4-6) a 1-0 lead. Frei’s own-goal came in the 58th minute and completed the scoring. The Whitecaps beat Seattle (7-5-2) for a second straight time at home after ending a 15-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory last September.

