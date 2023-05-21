Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps to 2-0 victory over Sounders

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda (2) and Seattle Sounders' Xavier Arreaga vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored just before halftime and the Vancouver Whitecaps used an own-goal by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the second half to post a 2-0 victory over the Sounders. Vite’s second netter of the season was unassisted, coming in the 44th minute to give Vancouver (4-4-6) a 1-0 lead. Frei’s own-goal came in the 58th minute and completed the scoring. The Whitecaps beat Seattle (7-5-2) for a second straight time at home after ending a 15-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory last September.

