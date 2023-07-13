Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. Córdova used a pass from Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute to score the winner for the Whitecaps (7-7-7). It was his first goal this season for Vancouver after scoring nine times for Real Salt Lake last season. Vite used an assist from Brian White to score for a fourth time this season and give Vancouver the lead. Rodney Redes notched his first career goal for Austin (8-9-5), scoring the equalizer unassisted two minutes into the second half.

