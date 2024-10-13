Visperas and Taylor each account for 2 TDs as E. Washington beats Sacramento State 35-28

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for a touchdown and ran for another score, Jared Taylor had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 35-28. Visperas was 15-of-17 passing for 141 yards and added 45 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tuna Altahir ran for 102 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, and caught a 4-yard TD pass for Eastern Washington (2-4, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Taylor scored on a 14-yard run midway through the third quarter that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 28-21. The senior ripped off a 23-yard scoring run that capped a 10-play, 99-yard drive and made it a 14-point game with 2:46 left in the fourth. Carson Conklin finished 21-of-35 for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the Hornets.

