Visperas and Altahir each account for 2 TDs, E. Washington beats Weber St. 31-23

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jared Taylor, Tuna Altahir and Kekoa Visperas each ran for a touchdown, Visperas threw a 4-yard TD pass to Altahir that gave Eastern Washington the lead in the fourth quarter and the Eagles beat Weber State 31-23. Visperas was 20-of-27 passing for 228 yards and Taylor, who took numerous snaps from the center but did not attempt a pass, ran for 79 yards on 17 carries. Altahir finished with 61 yards rushing and four receptions for 64 yards. The Eagles beat Weber State for the first time since 2015. Richie Munoz was 18-of-31 passing for 213 yards and his 7-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Weber State a 20-17 lead.

