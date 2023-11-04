Visperas, Altahir lead Eastern Washington over Cal Poly 48-13

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes, Tuna Altahir ran for two scores and Eastern Washington used a 31-point second quarter to cruise past Cal Poly 48-13. Michael Wortham returned the opening kickoff 86 yards to the 14-yard line, Altahir scored on the next play and Eastern Washington (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) never looked back. Da’Marcus Johnson sacked Sam Huard on the first drive for Cal Poly (3-6, 1-5), forcing a fumble that Jaren Banks recovered on the Mustangs’ 30. Justice Jackson covered the 30 yards on two rushes for a 14-0 lead.

