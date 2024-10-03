Visiting teams have slight edge in extra innings since `ghost runner’ rule adopted

NEW YORK (AP) — Visiting teams had a 109-107 edge in extra-inning games in the second season since starting extra innings with a runner on second base has been a permanent rule. Visitors have a 477-465 edge in extra innings since the so-called “ghost runner” rule was first adopted as a pandemic alteration in 2020. From 2017-19, home teams had a 312-294 advantage. There were 162 games this season that went 10 innings, 31 that lasted 11, 16 that went 12 and five that went 13. Two games stretched to 14 innings: Toronto’s 5-3 victory over visiting Pittsburgh on May 31 and Colorado’s 5-4 victory at the Chicago White Sox on June 30.

