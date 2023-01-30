Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano has defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league to get back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute to help move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place. Villarreal stayed fifth but could have tied fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on points with a victory. It was the third goal in five league matches for Camello since the competition restarted after the World Cup break.

