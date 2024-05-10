Virginia women’s rowing coach Kevin Sauer says this will be his final season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia women’s rowing coach Kevin Sauer has announced he will retire at the end of the season, his 29th leading the program. Sauer led Virginia rowing to two NCAA championships, 22 Atlantic Coast Conference titles and nine NCAA team event championships. He was initially hired as the Virginia Rowing Club’s second full-time coach in 1988 and oversaw the elevation of the women’s team to varsity status in the fall of 1995. Sauer will continue leading the Cavaliers through this year’s ACC and NCAA championships.

