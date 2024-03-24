Virginia women win fourth straight NCAA swimming and diving championship, Walsh collects 7 golds

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Virginia won the women’s swimming and diving championships at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. It was the fourth straight title for the top-ranked Cavaliers, who scored 527.5 points to finish well ahead of the 441 scored by second-place Texas. Florida finished in third place with 364 points, followed by Tennessee (277) and Stanford (250) to round out the top five. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh won her sixth and seventh gold medals, taking first in the 100 free with a NCAA record time of 44.83 and later picking up gold in the 400 free relay.

