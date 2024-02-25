Virginia women upend No. 20 Louisville, become first unranked ACC team to win in Cards’ arena

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Camryn Taylor scored 9 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, Kymora Johnson made three free throws in the last 14.6 seconds and Virginia made history with a 73-68 win over No. 20 Louisville. The Cavaliers are the first unranked Atlantic Coast Conference team to win in the KFC Yum! Center since it opened, ending a streak of 56 straight wins for the Cardinals. Louisville, down 32-26 at halftime, scored 28 points in the third quarter to take a 54-47 lead. The Cardinals led 60-51 with 7 1/2 minutes to go when Jillian Brown hit a 3-pointer, starting a Virginia 15-1 run. Johnson capped it with a 3-pointer and layup that made it 66-61 with 2:57 remaining. Nyla Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds for Louisville

