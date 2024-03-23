Virginia women add four titles on Day 3 of the NCAA swimming and diving championships

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Virginia won three individual events and a relay to remain atop the leaderboard going into the final day of the women’s swimming and diving championships at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. Gretchen Walsh set American, NCAA, and US Open records in an event for the second straight day, swimming a 47.42 in the 100-yard butterfly. Her sister Alex Walsh won the 400 IM for the third straight year with a pool-record time of 3:55.97. The Walsh sisters joined Jasmine Nocentini and Maxine Parker in the 400-meter Medley Relay and set NCAA and US Open records with a time of 3:21.01, passing the team’s record mark from last year.

