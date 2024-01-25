Virginia wins third straight, downing North Carolina State 59-53 in overtime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked six shots and surging Virginia beat North Carolina State 59-53 in overtime. Casey Morsell scored 13 points for the Wolfpack. Virginia led for the duration of overtime. DJ Horne scored six of his nine points in overtime for North Carolina State, the Wolfpack’s only points in overtime. After a first half that saw the Wolfpack score just 15 points on 6-for-24 shooting and trail by 12 at the break, North Carolina State turned a 35-21 deficit into a 41-40 lead outscoring Virginia 20-5 over 8 minutes.

