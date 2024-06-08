Virginia tops Kansas State 10-4 to win Charlottesville Super Regional, advance to CWS for 7th time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Casey Saucke and Henry Ford combined for four hits and three RBI, helping Virginia defeat Kansas State 10-4 to sweep the Charlottesville Super Regional. Virginia advanced to the College World Series for the seventh time, all since 2009. The Cavaliers won the national championship in 2015. Saucke had two hits, an RBI and scored twice; Ford had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored; and Luke Hanson put the icing on the victory with a three-run double in the ninth inning. Jay Woolfolk picked up the win after he pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.