Virginia Tech’s Liz Kitley, two-time ACC player of the year, leaves game at Virginia in 3rd period

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Liz Kitley left No. 5 Virginia Tech’s game at Virginia in the third quarter Sunday after being fouled while making a layup. Kitley’s basket with 6:05 left in the period pulled Virginia Tech even at 41-all, but she was fouled by Taylor Lauterbach and hit the floor. She headed into the visitors tunnel with medical staff. Clara Strack made the free throw in her place. Kitley returned to the Hokies’ bench with 30 seconds left in the period to raucous applause from the sizable Hokies contingent at John Paul Jones Arena.

