Virginia Tech’s Kitley, Notre Dame’s Hidalgo headline ACC honors for 2023-24 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has become the third player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to be named league player of the year for three straight seasons. The 6-foot-6 graduate was selected as the league’s top player in awards announced Tuesday. The winners included Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo, who was named the league rookie and defensive player of the year. Felisha Legette-Jack of No. 20 Syracuse was named the top coach. The league tournament starts Wednesday.

