Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, 2-time ACC player of the year, injured in loss to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a lower extremity injury when she was forced to leave No. 5 Virginia Tech’s eventual loss to Virginia in the third quarter on Sunday after being fouled while making a layup. Hokies coach Kenny Brooks had little information to offer after the Hokies’ 80-75 setback, indicating the 6-foot-6 senior center’s injury was not a concussion, but involved a lower extremity. Kitley’s basket with 6:05 left in the period pulled Virginia Tech even at 41-all, but she was fouled by Taylor Lauterbach and hit the floor. She headed into the visitors tunnel with medical staff. Clara Strack made the free throw in her place. Kitley returned to the Hokies’ bench with 30 seconds left in the period but never got back into the game.

