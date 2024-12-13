Virginia Tech snaps six-game losing streak with 95-67 win over North Carolina A&T

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Hammond came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points on a perfect shooting night and Virginia Tech beat North Carolina A&T 95-67 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The 95 points were the most for the Hokies since scoring 98 against Wofford on Nov. 19, 2023. Hammond was 6 of 6 from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, and made both free throws. Reserves Rodney Brown Jr. and Patrick Wessler added 13 points each. Mylyjael Poteat scored all 11 of his points in the first half when the Hokies took a 20-point lead. Landon Glasper hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Aggies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.