Virginia Tech shakes off pesky Delaware State behind Lawal’s 23 points in 83-60 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Toibu Lawal scored 23 points and Mylyjael Poteat scored 14 points and Virginia Tech beat Delaware State 83-60 in a season opener for both teams. Jaydon Young added 13 points for the Hokies. Martaz Robinson scored 30 points for Delaware State with the help of a 16-for-17 shooting effort from the foul line. Ben Burnham, Poteat and Patrick Wessler each sank a pair of free throws in succession and Tyler Johnson converted a layup and Virginia Tech extended the lead to 57-43 with 10:08 left and the Hokies led by double digits the rest of the way.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.