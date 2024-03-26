Virginia Tech says Kenny Brooks is leaving to become women’s basketball coach at Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says that Kenny Brooks, who guided the Hokies to the ACC regular season championship a year after winning the tournament title and reaching its first Final Four, will take over as Kentucky’s women’s basketball head coach. The Kentucky women’s basketball spokeswoman declined to comment on the move when asked by The Associated Press. Brooks will follow Kyra Elzy at Kentucky. She was fired March 11 after consecutive losing seasons. Kenny went 180-82 with at least 20 wins in seven of his eight seasons and led the Hokies to their first ACC title last year and won the 2024 regular season title.

