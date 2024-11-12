Virginia Tech runs its win streak to 14 straight over Big South foes holding off Winthrop 58-52

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jaden Schutt scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting and Virginia Tech fought off a valiant effort by Winthrop for a 58-52 win over the Eagles. The win marked Virginia Tech’s 800th win in program history. Kelton Talford made two free throws with 7:47 remaining to pull Winthrop into a tie at 42. The Hokies responded with an 8-0 spurt over the next three minutes with a basket by Patrick Wessler, a dunk and free throw from Toibu Lawal and a 3-pointer by Jaydon Young. Virginia Tech’s Brandon Rechsteiner made two free throws, Lawal made 1 of 2 and Winthrop missed its last three shots. Kasen Harrison scored 19 points for Winthrop.

