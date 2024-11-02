Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones ruled out of game against Syracuse with back injury

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones (1) sets up to throw downfield against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Simmons]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Syracuse with a lower-body injury. Collin Schlee will start in Drones’ absence. Drones is 127 of 204 this season for 1,447 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes.

