Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones ruled out of game against Syracuse with back injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Syracuse with a lower-body injury. Collin Schlee will start in Drones’ absence. Drones is 127 of 204 this season for 1,447 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes.

