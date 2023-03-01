Virginia Tech pulls away from Louisville late for 71-54 win

By The Associated Press
Louisville guard Fabio Basili (11) drives past Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Virginia Tech won 71-54. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Grant Basile scored 18 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak beating Louisville 71-54. Lynn Kidd’s basket with 12:30 left before intermission gave the Hokies a 10-8 lead and they stayed ahead for the remainder. The basket jumpstarted a 12-2 run and Cattoor’s 3-pointer made it 20-10 with 7:15 before intermission. Virginia Tech went to the break up 35-27. El Ellis and Mike James each scored 14 for Louisville.

