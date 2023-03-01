Virginia Tech pulls away from Louisville late for 71-54 win

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Grant Basile scored 18 points and Justyn Mutts had a double-double and Virginia Tech ended a two-game losing streak beating Louisville 71-54. Lynn Kidd’s basket with 12:30 left before intermission gave the Hokies a 10-8 lead and they stayed ahead for the remainder. The basket jumpstarted a 12-2 run and Cattoor’s 3-pointer made it 20-10 with 7:15 before intermission. Virginia Tech went to the break up 35-27. El Ellis and Mike James each scored 14 for Louisville.

