Virginia Tech prepares to play NCAA Tournament without star Elizabeth Kitley

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech spent much of the past week joyous at being selected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. Unfortunately for the Hokies, they will be doing so without their best player. Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks announced Thursday that Elizabeth Kitley had torn the ACL in her left knee in the Hokies’ regular-season finale March 3 and will miss the tournament. The Hokies (24-7) open play Friday as a No. 4 seed in the Portland 3 regional against 13th-seeded Marshall (26-6). Fifth-seeded Baylor will face Vanderbilt in the other contest.

