Virginia Tech, Old Dominion eager to put last season behind them

Two teams eager to put last season behind them will square off to start the year again. Brent Pry begins his second season as coach of the Hokies trying to show that his rebuild is working. Virginia Tech lost 20-17 last year to the Monarchs in Norfolk on its way to a 3-8 finish. ODU coach Ricky Rahne also hopes for vast improvement this year. The Monarchs started 3-3 last season but lost their last six games. They begin this season with 58 new players on their roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.