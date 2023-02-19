Virginia Tech knocks Pittsburgh out of first place, 79-72

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points and Virginia Tech knocked Pittsburgh out of first place in the ACC with a 79-72 upset win. Pitt is now 12-4 in ACC play, in third place a full game behind first-place No. 11 Virginia and a half-game behind No. 15 Miami. The Panthers have four games left in the regular season, including a regular season finale at Miami.

