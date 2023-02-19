Virginia Tech knocks Pittsburgh out of first place, 79-72

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points and Virginia Tech knocked Pittsburgh out of first place in the ACC with a 79-72 upset win. Pitt is now 12-4 in ACC play, in third place a full game behind first-place No. 11 Virginia and a half-game behind No. 15 Miami. The Panthers have four games left in the regular season, including a regular season finale at Miami.

