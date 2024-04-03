Virginia Tech hires Marquette’s Megan Duffy to replace Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has hired Megan Duffy of Marquette to replace Kenny Brooks as its women’s basketball coach.

Duffy guided the Golden Eagles (23-8) to their second straight NCAA Tournament this season, where the tenth-seed lost to Mississipp i, 77-65 in the opening round. She led Marquette to 110-46 record over five years, including a 64-30 record in the Big East.

Duffy has agreed to a six-year contract at Virginia Tech, the school said Wednesday.

“She is a proven winner and committed to continuing our women’s basketball program’s momentum,” athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. “I am confident Hokie Nation will embrace and support Megan as we enter the next chapter of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.”

Brooks, who guided the Hokies to the Final Four a year ago, left for Kentucky after the Hokies 75-72 loss to Baylor in the second-round of this season’s tournament. It was a game Virginia Tech played without injured star Liz Kitley.

Guard Georgia Amoore, who has one more season of eligibility, entered the transfer portal shortly after Brooks departed.

Duffy, who also coached for two years at Miami (Ohio), has a career record of 154-66, including six 20-win seasons.

“The ACC is the best conference in the country with deep talent and outstanding leaders,” Duffy said. “The work with the team begins today as we look toward building the next great Hokie team.”

___

