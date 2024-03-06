Virginia Tech has 5 score in double figures, jumps out early to beat Louisville 80-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 15 points to lead five in double figures, and Virginia Tech jumped out early and cruised to an 80-64 victory over Louisville. MJ Collins and Tyler Nickel made three 3-pointers apiece and scored 13 points each for Virginia Tech (17-13, 9-10 ACC). Robbie Beran made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Lynn Kidd scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Hokies opened on a 17-4 run and never trailed, leading by as many as 19 points early in the second half. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 19 points to lead Louisville (8-22, 3-16).

