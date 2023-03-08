Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame 67-64 in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 20 points, Justyn Mutts added 18 and Viriginia Tech rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-64 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The game was tied 64-all when Mutts scored on a dunk, and then Rodney Rice blocked Cormac Ryan’s layup attempt with 12 seconds to play. Sean Pedulla added 13 points for 11th-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13). Marcus Hammond scored 23 points for No. 14 seed Notre Dame (11-21), which may have played its last game with coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after 23 years at the helm.

